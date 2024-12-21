D4vd Wonders "Where'd It Go Wrong?" On His New Single

Believe it or not, d4vd, Houston, Texas singer-songwriter, has not put out a debut album yet. He's been in the industry for about three years now, but he's held back from putting out a true LP. The "Romantic Homicide" artist does have a collection of EPs (Petals to Thorns, The Lost Petals, etc.) and whole slew of singles. But it seems he's inching slightly closer to pulling the trigger with this new record, "Where'd it Go Wrong?" which hit streaming platforms this weekend.
According to Genius, it will be titled Withered, and a 2025 release looks to be the most realistic expectation right now. With that said, a specific day has yet to be revealed. But this song should tide fans over for a bit as it's one of d4vd's most personal ones to date. Part of the reason why is because according to Hypebeast, the 19-year-old Darkroom signee recorded this track at his childhood home in his closet. In terms of the equipment, he went back to his stripped back and raw roots by using BandLab and his iPhone. D4vd shared with the outlet how much it meant to him to lay down this single in this fashion. "This song reminded me why I’ve always loved making music on my own." The passion is certainly there on all fronts, so make sure you check it out below.
"Where'd It Go Wrong?" - D4vd
Quotable Lyrics:
And I don't really want your love no more, I swear, 'cause I don't need it
And I don't mean to be conceited
But I'm the reason you're still breathin'
I'll stop picking up your calls, 'cause you won't stop screamin'
Is it love or lust? I can tell you're feenin'
And I don't wanna hurt your feelings
