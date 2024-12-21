D4vd Wonders "Where'd It Go Wrong?" On His New Single

D4vd continues to tease his debut album with a new cut about the fragility that love and relationships can have.

According to Genius, it will be titled Withered, and a 2025 release looks to be the most realistic expectation right now. With that said, a specific day has yet to be revealed. But this song should tide fans over for a bit as it's one of d4vd's most personal ones to date. Part of the reason why is because according to Hypebeast, the 19-year-old Darkroom signee recorded this track at his childhood home in his closet. In terms of the equipment, he went back to his stripped back and raw roots by using BandLab and his iPhone. D4vd shared with the outlet how much it meant to him to lay down this single in this fashion. "This song reminded me why I’ve always loved making music on my own." The passion is certainly there on all fronts, so make sure you check it out below.

Believe it or not, d4vd, Houston, Texas singer-songwriter, has not put out a debut album yet. He's been in the industry for about three years now, but he's held back from putting out a true LP. The "Romantic Homicide" artist does have a collection of EPs (Petals to Thorns, The Lost Petals, etc.) and whole slew of singles. But it seems he's inching slightly closer to pulling the trigger with this new record, "Where'd it Go Wrong?" which hit streaming platforms this weekend.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.