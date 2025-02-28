d4vd & Kali Uchis Have Found Their Ride Or Dies On "Crashing"

Alternative pop sensation d4vd will soon be capitalizing on all of the hype surrounding him. But before he does, he's back with "Crashing."

When the world comes crashin' down, I know where I'll stand Right next to my baby, keep holding my hand 'Cause the enemy may try to conquer and divide Well, I'll stay by your side every day and every night Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Do you think we could ever fall out like everyone else does?

Up until today (February 28), the "Here With Me" singer and songwriter has put out two promo tracks. It started with "Where'd It Go Wrong?" a track about coming to the painful realization he needs to move on from a relationship. Then, there's "One More Dance," another heartbreaking ballad. Here, though, d4vd is begging for one more moment with his partner, maybe with the hopes to keep her with him. Now, he's sharing a third teaser with "Crashing" featuring GRAMMY-nominated singer Kali Uchis. They have formed a relationship over the last three years, so they must feel good about getting a song out together. They should be proud of the results on this one as their vocal synergy is off the charts. It's more hopeful song about love as both of them have found someone they can be with through all of the obstacles life throws.

"The only thing left to complete his ascension is release a new album." That's what Uproxx had to say about d4vd and his undeniable star power. Honestly, we couldn't agree more with that thought. He's been a streaming darling since breaking out in 2022 with "Romantic Homicide. It's a fact we bring up constantly with the Houston, Texas artist, but frankly it deserves to be repeated. He's accomplished all of this at the age of 19. Soon, he will be adding an official studio album to his ever-expanding resume. On April 25, d4vd will be releasing WITHERED via Darkroom and Interscope.

