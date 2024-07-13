d4vd Tugs At The Heartstrings With "There Goes My Baby"

d4vd's voice is captivatingly painful on this single.

Houston, Texas teenage phenom d4vd has become something of a superstar. At just 19 years old he possesses a massive following of 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Additionally, he has a tandem of tracks ("Romantic Homicide" and "Here With Me") that are over a billion streams, as well as multiple over 92 million. All of those numbers are well-deserved, too. He just has this natural ability to pen and perform some truly show-stopping and relatable ballads. One of those includes "There Goes My Baby", which is the latest single from d4vd. This track is about letting someone you love so much walk away. However, instead of having the "if you love something, set it free" mentality, d4vd wants to see this person find peace with someone else and be happy.

Instead of spreading the blame for why things ended to the girl, d4vd comes to a mature realization that he might be the problem. It makes for a very emotional and sobering record, and one that will tug the heartstrings if you are going through something similar. d4vd performed this song live during his My House Is Not A Home Tour and now he is happy for the rest of the world to here is message. "I’m so excited for you to hear it 🥹", he said in the announcement post for this single on Instagram. We highly encourage you to check this one out for yourself and continue to follow the growth of d4vd.

"There Goes My Baby"- d4vd

