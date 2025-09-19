d4vd Pulls Bloody Shirt Merch From His Website Due To Dead Body Investigation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 715 Views
d4vd Bloody Shirt Merch Website Dead Body Investigation Music News
TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 25: American Recording Artist d4vd attends the photocall for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Red Carpet at Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa on May 25, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images)
While d4vd has been undergoing many career changes due to this homicide investigation, he is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

d4vd was having a great time on tour this year for his album WITHERED, but a shocking and harrowing story rocked his world and pop culture's. For those unaware, earlier this month, police found the dead body of a 15-year-old girl – who was missing for over a year – in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered under his name.

Now, as noticed by Kurrco on Twitter, the singer has taken even more steps to address this situation and adjust his public image to this investigation. He pulled one of his merchandise items from his website, which was a custom-made bloody shirt, for obvious and understandable reasons.

This joins some other big changes for d4vd these days. To be clear, the investigation into the dead body has not officially linked him as a suspected perpetrator and his representatives indicated that he is fully cooperating with police. So take any interpretations, conclusions, or theories on this with a big grain of salt... Unless they come from official investigators, law enforcement, or other authorities with the resources to get to the bottom of this.

Read More: Who Is d4vd? Everything We Currently Know About The Singer Amid Ongoing Investigation

d4vd Merch

Nevertheless, the Queens native canceled the remaining dates of his United States tour, which was set to host its last two shows today (Friday, September 19) and tomorrow, respectively. His international performances for later this year are reportedly still on his schedule at press time. In addition, d4vd's WITHERED deluxe album did not come out today, as previously announced. In fact, his label reportedly ceased promoting his music amid the police investigation.

Still, amid all these horrifying circumstances and implications, d4vd's music is experiencing success, and also scrutiny. For example, his old single "Romantic Homicide" reportedly shot right up the Spotify charts as a result of all this.

We will see what else comes of this investigation and what other big changes or shifts occur stemming from it. As folks continue to jump to conclusions, we still have very little tangible information to act on when it comes to understanding what happened to Celeste Rivas. Call it coincidence or cold calculation, but each new revelation about this story raises even more eyebrows.

Read More: D4vd Sings About "Celeste" In A Leaked Song From 2023

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop.
