d4vd Pulls Bloody Shirt Merch From His Website Due To Dead Body Investigation

d4vd was having a great time on tour this year for his album WITHERED, but a shocking and harrowing story rocked his world and pop culture's. For those unaware, earlier this month, police found the dead body of a 15-year-old girl – who was missing for over a year – in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered under his name.

Now, as noticed by Kurrco on Twitter, the singer has taken even more steps to address this situation and adjust his public image to this investigation. He pulled one of his merchandise items from his website, which was a custom-made bloody shirt, for obvious and understandable reasons.

This joins some other big changes for d4vd these days. To be clear, the investigation into the dead body has not officially linked him as a suspected perpetrator and his representatives indicated that he is fully cooperating with police. So take any interpretations, conclusions, or theories on this with a big grain of salt... Unless they come from official investigators, law enforcement, or other authorities with the resources to get to the bottom of this.

d4vd Merch

Nevertheless, the Queens native canceled the remaining dates of his United States tour, which was set to host its last two shows today (Friday, September 19) and tomorrow, respectively. His international performances for later this year are reportedly still on his schedule at press time. In addition, d4vd's WITHERED deluxe album did not come out today, as previously announced. In fact, his label reportedly ceased promoting his music amid the police investigation.

Still, amid all these horrifying circumstances and implications, d4vd's music is experiencing success, and also scrutiny. For example, his old single "Romantic Homicide" reportedly shot right up the Spotify charts as a result of all this.