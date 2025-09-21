DJ Akademiks has once again stirred the pot with comments that place both new and established names in hip-hop under a controversial spotlight. During his latest livestream, the media personality weighed in on rising artist D4vd’s rumored involvement with an underage girl. Big AK draws a direct line to allegations he says have existed in Chicago rap for years.

“Yo, I know three rappers that y’all love, like, y’all would be in turmoil if I told y’all… we’re about to talk about this D4vd guy,” Akademiks told viewers. “He was f—ing a girl who was like 14 or 15. I [know] three Chicago rappers y’all might consider ‘legends’ that was doing the same. It wasn’t for me to talk about because nobody went to the police. I don’t know if these people were true. I don’t know the story if they lied about they age, it’s not for me.”

The statement immediately raised eyebrows. Akademiks implied that three highly respected rappers from Chicago—artists he labeled “legends”—were once linked to underage girls.

His claim suggested that if their identities were revealed, the reaction among fans would be explosive. Akademiks’ information is rarely falsified.

DJ Akademiks Claims 3 Chicago Rappers Act Like D4vd

The conversation was sparked by online chatter around D4vd, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter facing backlash after allegations surfaced that he had been romantically linked to a girl who was reportedly 14 or 15 at the time. Akademiks framed the situation not as an isolated incident but as part of a pattern that has lingered in hip-hop circles for years.

At the same time, he distanced himself from calling out names. By stressing that no police investigations or charges were ever filed, Akademiks cast doubt on the validity of the claims. He also suggested that in some cases, underage individuals may have lied about their age. This added another layer of uncertainty to the accusations.