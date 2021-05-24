chicago rappers
- MusicTwista Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperFast-rhyming rapper Twista took Chicago and the world by storm. See how his career developed into a substantial net worth. By Jake Skudder
- MusicPolo G Arrest: What We Know So FarPolo G and his brother Trench Baby were arrested on August 23 on kidnapping, assault, and robbery charges. By Tamara McCullough
- CrimeChicago Woman Says Local Rappers Made A Song Admitting To Her Husband’s MurderA woman named Asiah Carter wants justice for her husband, the late Aaron Williams, who was disrespected in the worst way by local Chicago rappers that allegedly took credit for killing him in one of their music videos.By Keenan Higgins