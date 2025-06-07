The Diddy trial is captivating audiences for all the good and bad reasons you may imagine, whether for its witness testimonies or its alleged evidence on both sides. However, this means that there hasn't been a lot of updates concerning the scandals of Sean Combs' civil lawsuits.

Of course, it's not like they all disappeared or became irrelevant with the federal trial, as the law doesn't work like that. For example, Diddy was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit this month that adds more allegations against him. It's important to note that he and his legal team have denied the allegations against him in both civil and criminal corut.

However, an AllHipHop report suggests that the Bad Boy mogul could face more lawsuits due to his alleged debts. The publication makes reference to a mysterious and previously street-affiliated hip-hop collective to whom Combs allegedly owes money. Also, it makes vague references to other alleged debts.

Take all of this with a grain of salt, as it doesn't come with any concrete information. But the idea is that Diddy's alleged debts followed him for years and years. Those waiting for their money who still remember them allegedly want to take advantage of his legal scandal and take legal action when they smell blood in the water.

In addition, the report makes allusions to alleged label-related debt. It's unclear what all of this means or if it's even true. Then again, it would make sense that people would bring up old wounds amid the executive's legal scandal and try to get more money out of it.

Diddy Trial Day 18

Meanwhile, in the Diddy trial, prosecutors and defense lawyers are getting closer to debating the charges themselves. On the 18th day of the trial on Friday (June 6), an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim referred to as "Jane" took the stand.