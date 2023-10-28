Rick Ross Calls DJ Envy “A Lil Dude,” Denies Disrespect

During his recent appearance on The Morning Hustle, Rick Ross spoke on his relationship with DJ Envy. On top of their car show beef, the performer's thrown jabs at Envy for his alleged involvement in a real estate scam on multiple occasions. What seemingly began as playful trolling eventually escalated, particularly following some of the more recent developments. Earlier this month, it was reported that iHeartRadio offices were raided in connection to the case, though the FBI denies this. A source who spoke with TMZ alleged that feds were there to tell Envy that his business parter Cesar Pina had been arrested, however.

While Envy has maintained his innocence, that hasn't stopped countless fans and peers from chiming in. "15 names on one piece of land, 14 n***as gonna take the stand," Rick Ross recently spat on Instagram, referencing the alleged scam. While Rick Ross' comments on the matter appear to have only ramped up, he claims that they're still all in good fun. "That's still not even on my skyline," he explained. "That's still small talk to Rozay."

Read More: Who Is Cesar Pina? DJ Envy’s Business Partner Facing Ponzi Scheme Charges

Rick Ross On DJ Envy's Alleged Ponzi Scheme

He went on, denying ever getting disrespectful with his comments online. "That's a lil dude, that's a lil guy," he described. "You can see he wasn't on his A game. He should have just bowed out, tapped out." Rick Ross continued, telling Lore’l that they should have Envy's alleged victims on the show. "The old ladies," he explained. "The old ladies who may be outside in the cold this winter." He continued to throw shade, appearing to doubt Envy's claims that he had "nothing to do with" the alleged scam.

What do you think of Rick Ross' recent comments on DJ Envy? Do you think he's throwing shade, or simply having fun? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Hints At An MMG Reunion On Upcoming Project With Meek Mill

[Via]