YNW Melly’s murder trial for allegedly killing YNW Jury and YNW SakChaser has gotten no shortage of updates since its beginning on Monday (June 12). Moreover, one of the most illuminating pieces of eyewitness reports we’ve gotten concern the Florida rapper’s demeanor throughout. For example, firsthand testimonies in the courtroom claimed that Melly seemingly cried as hospital footage of his alleged victims played during proceedings. However, new reports show a different side to the story. According to court correspondent Bryson “Boom” Paul of the Law & Crime Network, the victims’ families recoiled at the 24-year-old’s attitude.

“Victims family is disgusted by [YNW Melly] displaying a devious grin and brushing his chin,” the journalist wrote. “Family is in disbelief at his new demeanor.” While there is understandably little photographic evidence to accompany many of these statements, there is a livestream available to watch the trial unfold. In addition, you will find no shortage of footage that made its way to sites like Twitter. All that is to say that this is a more publicly available process than many might believe, so each will come to their own conclusions.

YNW Melly Reportedly Grinning In Court To Victims’ Families’ Dismay

#YNWMellyTrial: Victims family is disgusted by @YNWMelly displaying a devious grin and brushing his chin. Family is in disbelief at his new demeanor.#ynwmelly #lawandcrime @LawCrimeNetwork — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 13, 2023

Regardless, Paul is among many journalists who have provided consistent updates on every moment of the trial. One of the most recent developments has been YNW Melly appearing to pray before trial began on Tuesday (June 13). In addition, he is not the only popular rap figure present in the courtroom. Boosie Badazz showed up in support of Melly, and reporters updated fans on him as well. Fredo Bang’s name also came up from prosecutors, who claim that the alleged killer asked Bang to pick him up after the murder.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that another suspect already admitted to the double murder via Instagram. Also on Instagram, the Gifford, Florida native asked fans to pray for him and watch the trial’s livestream. Under new Florida state law enacted by Ron DeSantis, it might be easier for Melly to face the death penalty. As such, many are concerned for his life regardless of guilt, as he is the first on trial subject to these new changes. But to have the victims’ family witness these good spirits must not be easy. For the latest news and updates on YNW Melly and his trial, stick around on HNHH.

