A foundation has been launched in memory of 23-year-old Madison Dubiski, who was killed during the infamous crowd surge at last year’s Astroworld Festival, in an effort to ensure concert safety. Deemed the Pink Bows Foundation, the organization is aiming to promote stronger safety protocols at concerts.

“Pink Bows Foundation promotes stronger safety protocols to be consistently implemented at entertainment venues, while encouraging safe spaces and protecting attendees to prevent avoidable injuries or death,” reads the charity’s mission statement.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: A woman walks past a memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival outside of NRG Park on November 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Eight people were killed and dozens injured last Friday in a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The organization is also working to establish legislation that would allow the stoppable of events that don’t adhere to necessary safety measures. The legislation is currently being put forth under the names “Maddie’s Law” or “Showstoppers.”

Additionally, the foundation will provide scholarships to students interested in pursuing a career in risk management.

“Following Madison’s passing an organic outpouring of love and support began locally with the Pink Bows for Madison initiative,” the non-profit’s website reads. “It quickly became a viral sensation and grew across the country and even spread internationally, whereby thousands of pink bows were placed around cities in her honor.”

The site continues: “With the formation of Pink Bows Foundation we will be able to honor a life that was taken too soon with so much more to give and so much more love to spread, leaving a lasting imprint on our hearts that will never be forgotten.”

The first lawsuit resulting from the tragic event was settled with Live Nation, last month for an undisclosed amount. Hundreds of other lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the festival organizers.

