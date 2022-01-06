Crowd Surge
- Pop CulturePolice Unveil Final Report On Travis Scott's Astroworld TragedyOne attendee recalls struggling for air as he was trampled during the deadly crowd surge.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGloRilla & Finesse2tymes Concert Victim's Family Plans To SueThe family of one of those who passed from a crowd stampede believe that the three deaths it caused were avoidable.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGloRilla Concert Stampede Victim Rhondesia Belton Remembered By Loved OnesFriends and family expressed their grief for Belton after the Memphis rapper took to Twitter to address the situation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConcert Safety Foundation Launched In Memory Of Astroworld VictimA foundation has been launched to promote concert safety in the memory of one of the victims from Astroworld.By Cole Blake
- ViralSouth Korean Crowd Surge Leaves 140+ Dead On Halloween WeekendVideos of countless lifeless bodies covering the streets of Itaewon have been circulating online.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHarry Styles Fan Sues The Forum, Says She Was Crushed During Crowd Surge: ReportThe unidenitified woman alleges that she was knocked to the ground and crushed as fans rushed the stage.By Erika Marie