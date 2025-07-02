Kanye West Has Australian Visa Revoked Following Release Of "HH"

BY Zachary Horvath 235 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West baffled the internet when he dropped "HH" in May. He did recently update the lyrics and song title, but it wasn't enough.

Kanye West is not going to be visiting Australia anytime soon or maybe even ever again. The country's Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke, confirmed that the controversial artist will not be allowed on their soil. He did so today per AllHipHop and it all stems from the release of his pro-Nazi song, "HH."

Burke and the officials also pointed to his long history of racist remarks, which he's made plenty of on social media this year. "He’s made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released [that] song," he said to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The ABC asked if this means that Kanye West will not be allowed to perform there. However, according to Burke, the Chicago native didn't even that high of a visa. But even though that's the case, they still don't feel comfortable having him in Australia.

"He’s got family here … It wasn’t a visa for the purpose of concerts. It was a lower-level [visa] and the officials still looked at the law and said if you’re going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don’t need that in Australia," Burke clarified.

"We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry," he added.

Read More: Lil Wayne & His Trump Lyrics: A Love Letter To Power

Kanye West "HH"

Later in May, Ye did what he could to keep the record on streaming platforms after he noticed them blocking it left and right. Instead of it being called "HH," he changed it to "HALLELUJAH," dropping all Nazi related lyrics in the process.

However, his efforts were still not enough to indirectly convince Australia to keep his visa active.

As we said earlier, there's a chance that Kanye may never be able to travel there again. That would be an issue, seeing as his wife, Bianca Censori, is from Melbourne. Additionally, a lot of her family still lives back home.

It is worth pointing out that Mr. Burke didn't confirm a permanent ban. But with the lengthy history of remarks and their strict policy on hate speech, it's going to be really hard for Kanye to change their minds.

Read More: Can Cardi B’s "Am I The Drama" Beat the Sophomore Slump?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven Music Kanye West May Be Denied Entry To Australia Over Antisemitism 690
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.5K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 28, 2022 Pop Culture Australian Jewish Orgs Want Kanye West Banned From Country 1439