Usher Pulls Out Of Anticipated Australian Concerts After Staggering Demand

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Usher Pulls Out Australian Concerts Music News
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American singer Usher during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Usher has not been back to perform in Australia since almost 14 years ago, and fans hoped that would change this winter.

Usher found a lot of massive success via his long-running "Past Present Future" tour, but not every corner of the world was lucky enough to witness it. As reported by Billboard, he sadly had to cancel his highly anticipated concerts in Australia that were set for November and December of this year in Melbourne and Sydney.

The 12-show run would've marked the R&B legend's first tour in the country in about 14 years. After tickets went on sale in May, the huge demand made promoters add four additional dates following the initial announcement. But Live Nation broke the sad news to fans Down Under on Friday (July 4) via a statement on the Ticketek website.

"The promoter of Usher’s Australian tour regrets to advise that the scheduled shows to take place in November/December will no longer be proceeding," the statement read. No other reason emerged explaining the cancelation, so folks are completely in the dark.

"All tickets purchased (including refundable ticket purchases, if relevant) will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used. Customers do not need to take any action," the statement added. The "Hey Daddy" superstar hasn't publicly commented on this cancelation at press time. His last stop in Australia was for the "OMG" trek in 2011.

Usher Australia
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Usher performs at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, though, other Usher headlines are more dark and sadly have nothing to do with his artistry. This is because of all the salacious and unconfirmed speculation about his ties to Diddy amid the Bad Boy mogul's legal controversies.

Even the Dallas native's son caught some flack for this. Naviyd Ely reacted to folks online calling him a "young Diddy" for his resemblance and for the aforementioned rumors. It's sad to see this heavy situation spill over onto folks who have nothing to do with it. But that's just how Internet gossip goes sometimes.

Hopefully Usher can soon distract himself from these attacks with more shows, moves, music, et cetera. But for Australian fans, it looks like they will have to wait a while longer. We hope these shows eventually reschedule and he can return to the country after so long.

