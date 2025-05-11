Usher Runs Into Unexpected Issue While Feeding Fan A Cherry

Usher is no stranger to going viral for his steamy and sometimes controversial concert antics. This is exactly what happened this weekend in London, when he picked a fan out of the crowd and tried to feed her a cherry. This has become a fun and iconic part of his show, but this time around, the stunt didn't go as expected.

When he picked up the cherry and tried to feed it to her, she refused, telling him she's allergic. He didn't hear her, however, and continued to hold it out for her to eat. Eventually, he figured out what she'd been saying and apologized. "Oh she's allergic to cherries," he said, as seen in a clip shared by The Art Of Dialogue. "Anybody got an EpiPen in this b*tch? ... We almost had an emergency in here."

The fan, who showed off a tattoo of the R&B legend's name on her arm, got a hug instead of a cherry. This is far from the first time in recent weeks that Usher has made headlines for his cherry feeding tradition, however.

Sabrina Carpenter Usher Cherry

He also performed at the Met Gala earlier this month, and shortly after, photos of him feeding Sabrina Carpenter a cherry surfaced online. While sultry show antics are nothing new to the pop singer, she later shared a screenshot of a message she received from her father about the viral image. "? Weird," he wrote simply.

Sadly, Usher was unable to hand out cherries during his performance for Abu Dhabi's Club Social at the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Etihad Park in Yas Island in April. "Well, I'm sorry, ladies and gentlemen. No, I will not be giving out any cherries tonight," he announced at the time. "But I got nothing but love for you. I give you my heart in exchange for the cherries. I give you my love in exchange for the cherries tonight."