Usher is certainly no stranger to rizzing up fans at his shows, but unfortunately, this doesn't always sit right with everyone. During a recent performance in Amsterdam, he flirtatiously danced with a woman in the crowd. She seemed to be having a ball, but the same can't be said for a nearby security guard.

In a new clip making its rounds online, and shared by The Art Of Dialogue, the guard looks on during Usher's encounter with the fan. Sadly, he appeared to be absolutely disgusted by it. It's unclear exactly why the guard was so put off by the exchange, but social media users find the clip hilarious regardless.

Dancing with fans isn't all that Usher does during his shows, however. It's also common for him to seductively feed cherries to concertgoers. These moments frequently go viral, but when he performed at Abu Dhabi's Club Social at the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Etihad Park in Yas Island last month, he had to pull back a bit.

Usher & Keke Palmer Drama

"Well, I'm sorry, ladies and gentlemen. No, I will not be giving out any cherries tonight," the icon announced onstage. "But I got nothing but love for you. I give you my heart in exchange for the cherries. I give you my love in exchange for the cherries tonight." It's unconfirmed, but many fans speculated he couldn't give out cherries due to the UAE's public decency laws.