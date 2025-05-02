Usher’s Steamy Moment With Fan Leaves Security Guard Disgusted

BY Caroline Fisher 175 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Usher Leaves Security Guard Disgusted Music News
Usher performs during his Past Present Future tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Usher is known to get up close and personal with supporters at his shows, but this doesn't sit right with everyone.

Usher is certainly no stranger to rizzing up fans at his shows, but unfortunately, this doesn't always sit right with everyone. During a recent performance in Amsterdam, he flirtatiously danced with a woman in the crowd. She seemed to be having a ball, but the same can't be said for a nearby security guard.

In a new clip making its rounds online, and shared by The Art Of Dialogue, the guard looks on during Usher's encounter with the fan. Sadly, he appeared to be absolutely disgusted by it. It's unclear exactly why the guard was so put off by the exchange, but social media users find the clip hilarious regardless.

Dancing with fans isn't all that Usher does during his shows, however. It's also common for him to seductively feed cherries to concertgoers. These moments frequently go viral, but when he performed at Abu Dhabi's Club Social at the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Etihad Park in Yas Island last month, he had to pull back a bit.

Read More: Usher Apologizes To His Fans For Not Handing Out Cherries During Abu Dhabi Performance

Usher & Keke Palmer Drama

"Well, I'm sorry, ladies and gentlemen. No, I will not be giving out any cherries tonight," the icon announced onstage. "But I got nothing but love for you. I give you my heart in exchange for the cherries. I give you my love in exchange for the cherries tonight." It's unconfirmed, but many fans speculated he couldn't give out cherries due to the UAE's public decency laws.

The viral disgusted security guard isn't the only person who's had a problem with Usher and his antics either. Back in 2023, Keke Palmer attended his Vegas residency, and had a steamy moment with him during the show. Her then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, quickly made it clear that he was not at all pleased. He took to X to shame Palmer for her outfit choice, and eventually, they broke up. This later resulted in jokes that Usher was on a "Take Your Girl Tour."

Read More: Jermaine Dupri Reveals Usher & Jagged Edge Are Still Angry At Him For Supporting Another Group

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Usher Apologizes Cherries Abu Dhabi Music News Music Usher Apologizes To His Fans For Not Handing Out Cherries During Abu Dhabi Performance 1218
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.3K
"Living My Best Life" Comedy Special Atlanta Premiere Party Music TI’s Hilarious Reaction To Usher Feeding Tiny A Cherry Goes Viral 1.8K
2023 Atlanta Film Festival - "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening Relationships Darius Jackson Denies Reports He's "Unbothered" By Keke Palmer's Usher Video 2.2K