The White House's official social media account used Usher's "Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)" to welcome Donald Trump back to the United States after he traveled to The Hague for a NATO Summit. Sharing a video montage of Trump at the event, the account wrote in the caption: "Daddy’s home… Hey, hey, hey, Daddy." The singer has yet to respond to the post.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) haven't been happy with the facetious tone. "Nothing says presidential dignity like the official White House account cosplaying as a thirsty fan page," one user replied. Another wrote: "Oh my godness, does the U.S. even have a bottom line anymore? I thought it was fake news at first glance. Seriously? Seriously?"

The caption referenced an interaction Trump had with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte while discussing the Israel-Iran ceasefire. “You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two-three minutes, then it’s easy to stop them,” Trump said of the conflict, accoridng to Billboard. The secretary-general responded, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop.” Trump agreed, noting: “You have to use strong language. Every so often, you have to use a certain word.”

Donald Trump Israel-Iran

Earlier in the week, Trump used explicit language while discussing the conflict with reporters. "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing," Trump said as he left the White House for the meeting, as caught by NBC News.

"I think they both violated it," Trump added. "I don’t think, I’m not sure they did it intentionally. They couldn’t rein people back. I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning at all, and I’m going to see if I can stop it."

The ceasefire comes after the United States initially joined Israel in the conflict by bombing nuclear targets in Iran. The country quickly retaliated with a strike on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.