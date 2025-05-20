Usher's Son Left In Utter Disbelief After Being Called "Young Diddy"

BY Zachary Horvath 1465 Views
2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Singer-songwriter Usher Raymond IV and his son Naviyd Ely Raymond attend the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
It's been well documented that Usher and Diddy's history is not the greatest, so the singer's son's reaction is understandable.

Despite this being a very serious matter, a lot of people online have been trying to make light of the Diddy trial. It's mainly been through jokes, memes, or AI-generated short-form content. 50 Cent is someone who's been at the forefront of this, posting on his Instagram constantly about his mortal enemy.

But the internet is also pushing the reputation of Diddy onto others and it's getting out of hand. All we have to do is look at this example right here of one of Usher's kids. His second oldest, Naviyd Ely, who the singer had with ex-wife Tameka Foster, is getting a lot of unnecessary attention due to his appearance.

The running joke with Naviyd is that he apparently looks like a "young Diddy." He eventually caught wind of this trend on social media and decided to react to it on his TikTok.

The video begins with someone saying, "young Diddy," and then him having a confused look on his face. He then looks around his bedroom to give off the impression that he thinks people are talking about someone else near him.

Naviyd doesn't say a word throughout the entirety of the clip either and signs off within about 15-20 seconds.

Diddy Trial Day 7

Folks online have all sorts of reactions, especially in The Neighborhood Talk comments section. "Y’all gotta be stopped 😂😂" one person says while laughing uncontrollably. "Young Natalie nunn lol," another adds. queenbaddiefee believes he's got every right to look this confused. "As he should people on the internet do too much sometimes 😒."

She also could be saying this due to the fact that Usher and Diddy's past is pretty wild. The rumors that have been spread about their relationship are quite wild. For example, Gene Deal, Diddy's ex-bodyguard who's one of many testifiers in the mogul's trial, alleged that the "Yeah!" artist was sexually assaulted as a teenager. In fact, Deal alleges it was so rough that he was even hospitalized.

He's already had a lot to say about Diddy since the trial got underway, labeling him a pervert and more during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Zachary Horvath
