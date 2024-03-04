Safaree Admits Watching Nicki Minaj Kiss Nas "Hurt"

Safaree says that it "hurt" watching his ex, Nicki Minaj, kiss Nas for the music video to, “Right By My Side.” She dropped the Chris Brown collaboration for her 2012 project, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Safaree recalled the point in time during a recent appearance on the Keep It A Stack Podcast.

“You wanna know what’s so crazy? I didn’t know it happened until the video came out,” he revealed. “N***a, I was hurt. When that sh*t happened, I was hurt. I was there the whole day so I was like, ‘Damn. Did that happen when I left to go? I must’ve left for like an hour, two hours and I think that’s when that scene happened, yo.”

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Safaree Samuels (L) and Nicki Minaj attend the Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on September 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014)

It's not the first time Safaree has admitted to being upset over the music video. Back in 2018, he made similar comments while reflecting on the experience. "I was there," he said on the Easily Offended podcast. "You wanna know what's so crazy? I didn't know it happened until the video came out. I ain't gonna lie, I was hurt when that shit happened. Before that, I used to be able to [say], 'Great. Give Drake a lap dance, great. Wayne. It was all love.' That was whatever, but I was there the whole day, I was like, 'Damn, did that happen when I left?' I must have left for like an hour. I think that's when that scene happened."

Safaree Speaks On Nicki Minaj Relationship

Minaj and Safaree ended up splitting up in 2014 after dating for over a decade. Minaj has since married Kenneth Petty. Be on the lookout for further updates on Safaree and Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

