YNW Melly’s attitude and demeanor continues to shock and concern fans during his trial for double murder. On the third day of courtroom proceedings on Wednesday (June 14), the Florida rapper was seen praying and blowing a kiss from his seat. This follows a few other eyewitness reports and marks of strange behavior that almost seems to contradict itself at certain points. For example, Melly reportedly cried upon seeing hospital footage of his victims, associates YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. However, their families were reportedly “disgusted” by him grinning and stroking his chin during proceedings on the trial’s second day.

With the trial itself being live-streamed, many online are picking notable moments to highlight and analyze. Of course, this leads to certain actions or occurrences being overblown in comparison to more serious testimonies or other legal matters. Regardless, the case’s high profile and increased visibility results in more chances for public knowledge and accountability. For most people, this has translated into the fact that the public can really see how YNW Melly is reacting to the whole thing, for better or worse when it comes to his case.

YNW Melly Blowing Kisses In Court

Unsurprisingly, the trial also brought about a massive increase in streams for the 24-year-old. On Spotify alone, YNW Melly’s discography amassed over 2.6 million streams in the 24 hours since his trial began on Monday (June 12). Some of his biggest tracks ever contributed greatly to these numbers, like “Murder On My Mind” and “Suicidal.” In addition, since his 2019 arrest, the RIAA certified 16 more of his records, ten platinum and six gold. No matter how bleak things look in the courtroom, all the attention is netting him a lot of cash.

Sadly, that may amount to nothing, as the Gifford native could face the death penalty under new state law. Many question whether these acts are boastful, mournful, display regret, or are a sign of mental illness. From the other side of the cameras, many will never know for sure. For more news and the latest updates on YNW Melly and his trial for double murder, stay logged into HNHH.

