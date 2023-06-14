Boosie Badazz has been causing quite a stir as of late. Overall, Boosie has always done such a thing. He is someone who can be quite controversial on social media. However, the backlash has never stopped him from exercising his right to free speech and expression. Now, Boosie has been finding himself at the trial for none other than YNW Melly. The Louisiana artist has dealt with his own issues in the past as it pertains to being put on trial for murder. In fact, Boosie has stated that he has given YNW Melly’s defense some pointers heading into the case.

Although, as you can imagine, not everyone is happy to see Boosie Badazz showing his support. Melly is on trial for allegedly killing two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Throughout the first two days of the trial, the victims’ families have been present. Moreover, they have expressed anger over Melly’s expressions in court. Now, the father of Juvy is speaking out against Boosie, noting that it’s disgusting for him to be there.

Boosie Badazz Upsets YNW Juvy’s Father

“Y’all are bitches, man. Boosie down there supporting Melly — he flaw as fuck for that. He don’t even know that n***a Melly,” Juvy’s father said. “He talking ’bout, ‘I want Melly free ’cause that n***a bought me snacks and a magazine at the airport.’ What? Man, go to Marlo Mike’s trial, n***a. Fuck you at this n***a trial? Marlo Mike in that bitch fighting for his life, n***a. You got that man staying up the road doing all that God damn time, but you in there for Melly.” The man later told Boosie to just go back to his hometown and leave everyone alone.

With Day 3 of the trial starting this morning, it will be interesting to see whether or not Boosie Badazz returns. Overall, he has mostly come to the trial in short bursts. On Day 1, he showed up in the morning and left after lunch. However, on Day 2, he was absent in the morning and came after the lunch break. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

