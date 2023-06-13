YNW Melly’s double murder trial has been going off without nearly as many hitches as we’ve seen from the YSL RICO indictment. Of course, there have still been noteworthy reports coming from the courtroom, such as the accused killer’s apparent praying before jurors entered the courtroom on day two. Prior to that, on Monday (June 12), Melly seemingly shed a tear while watching the footage of the two associates he’s been accused of killing.

As VladTV reports, another moment making rounds online from one of this week’s live streams shows Melly and his attorney talking, using a notebook to hide their mouths. This is obviously common practice in the courtroom, but lawyers don’t always have “Evil Plans and Stuff” written across the front of their notebook. Considering the crimes the 23-year-old has been accused of committing, and the fact that he’s facing the death penalty, some social media users are feeling as though it was an unprofessional decision.

YNW Melly’s Attorney Stirs the Pot

RAPPER YNW MELLY’S DEFENSE ATTORNEY HAS A NOTEBOOK, EVIL PLANS AND STUFF. I SHIT YOU NOT pic.twitter.com/ah3YxufcXD — Jay (@theshamingofjay) June 12, 2023

“When your defense attorney is the opps 😂😂😂,” one person joked. “Why would you EVER bring that to court with you? OMG!!!!” another user pondered, prompting the OP to write back, “Just a wild thing to not only bring to court but flash in front of the jury lol.” According to reports from Law & Crime correspondents, the 12-person jury has been “death qualified,” and consists of nine women. They also appear to be between the ages of 33-50.

Day two of the highly publicized trial wrapped up earlier this afternoon, and is set to resume at 9 AM ET on Wednesday (June 13). Melly was reportedly “all smiles and in great spirits” during his exits, leaving the family of his alleged victims with a bitter taste in their mouths.

Twitter Reacts

Keep scrolling to see Twitter's mixed reactions to YNW Melly's attorney's questionable notebook.

Dr. Evil energy lol — Jay (@theshamingofjay) June 13, 2023

just a wild thing to not only bring to court but flash in front of the jury lol — Jay (@theshamingofjay) June 12, 2023

it sure is lol tf is going on — Jay (@theshamingofjay) June 13, 2023

When your defense attorney is the ops. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d6Z31PZcwM — blair channing rae (@iWriterGirl) June 12, 2023

Bro getting life — DannyKBeats (@DannyKBeats) June 13, 2023

Juries love this one trial hack! — Matthew Hoppock (@MatthewHoppock) June 12, 2023

He must’ve missed a payment 😩💀 — problematic fave. 🔺 (@TheDreadheadRed) June 13, 2023

She knew exactly what she was doing 💀 she didn’t have to open book to say what she needed 😭😭 — LocoJay (@JayLowkeyyy) June 12, 2023

Whatever that’s happening to Melly isn’t right… #freemelly — If pain was a person (@ChampionBway) June 12, 2023

