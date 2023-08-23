MoneyBagg Yo Gets Personal With “Nun Like Me” Video

MoneyBagg Yo has just dropped off the accompanying music video to his track, “Nun Like Me.” Throughout the video, MoneyBagg Yo pays homage to his Memphis roots. We find the rapper chowing down on local food, walking through Beale Street, and more. It seems to celebrate his hometown and the people who have supported his career. He also recently released visuals for other tracks from Hard To Love, like “F MY BM,” “Lies,” “Sholl Is,” and “Where Ya Bih At.”

MoneyBagg isn’t the type of artist you would expect to be vulnerable. His latest project, however, disproves that claim. In his most recent project, he discusses relationships, grief, mental health, fake friends, and life in general. His honest lyrics and raw emotion have resonated with fans, allowing them to relate to his songs on a deeper level.

The Track Appears On MoneyBagg Yo’s Latest Mixtape, “Hard To Love”

In June, MoneyBagg Yo finally released his Hard To Love mixtape. Guest appearances include Future, Fridayy, YTB Fatt, Fat Wizza, Lil Durk, and GloRillaIt was his first mixtape since 2020’s Code Red. He hasn’t released a full-length studio album since 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain. Following the release of Hard To Love, MoneyBagg discussed the inspiration behind the project with Angie Martinez. He also opened up about being unfaithful to his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

“Of course, you know, I made some mistakes. You already know what I’m getting at with that,” the rapper told Martinez. “She ain’t take that well… It’s different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. ‘He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?’ That made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. ‘Yea, I did that. I’m sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.’ I come from a pure place when I say that. I wanna work through it and get through it and she with it. She helping me work through it. That’s why I rock with her so tough.”

