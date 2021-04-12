Fake Money
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Responds To Claims He Throws Fake Money At ShowsThe Memphis MC was a bit confusing while addressing these accusations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Antics21 Savage & Chris Brown Proudly Show Off Their "Usher Bucks"21 Savage and Chris Brown bring out the "Ush Bucks" to support Usher during his fake money controversy.By Alex Zidel
- GramUsher Didn't Tip Strippers With Fake Money, Accuser BacktracksThe singer reportedly spent thousands at the club & one of his friends left behind the money that was created to promote his Vegas residency.By Erika Marie