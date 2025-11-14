iight bet! - EP by Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke has been one of the most impressive and consistent women MCs over the past few years. Overall, her fanbase is still growing, and they are always demanding more music. On Friday, Lola Brooke gave in to those demands as she dropped off a new seven-track EP, iight bet!. There is just one feature here that we get from the likes of N3WYRKLA. Meanwhile, the rest of the tracklist is filled with energetic songs from Lola Brooke, who sounds as focused and as hungry as ever. If you are a fan of the MC, then you have to give this a listen today.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for iight bet!
- WASSUP WIT IT
- Get Money
- Excuse Me
- WHAT!!!
- Pain
- Invest ft. N3WYRKLA
- It Was All A Dream