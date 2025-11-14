iight bet! - EP by Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke has been consistent over these past few years, and her new EP "iight bet!" is a manifestation of that consistency.

Lola Brooke has been one of the most impressive and consistent women MCs over the past few years. Overall, her fanbase is still growing, and they are always demanding more music. On Friday, Lola Brooke gave in to those demands as she dropped off a new seven-track EP, iight bet!. There is just one feature here that we get from the likes of N3WYRKLA. Meanwhile, the rest of the tracklist is filled with energetic songs from Lola Brooke, who sounds as focused and as hungry as ever. If you are a fan of the MC, then you have to give this a listen today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!