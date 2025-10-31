Get Money - Song by Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke is dropping a new EP called "iight bet!" in a couple of weeks from now, but first, we just got a new single called "Get Money."

Lola Brooke is gearing up to drop a new EP on November 14th called iight bet! This is promising to be a solid effort from the artist, who has impressed over the last few years with her energetic bars, and eclectic beat selection. To help promote this new project, Lola Brooke has dropped off a new single called "Get Money." As you will immediate realize, this song is full of energy. Brooke's braggadocios bars make this track one to remember. The production is equally exciting, and this makes us very excited for the forthcoming EP. Only time will tell whether or not Lola Brooke continues to deliver.

