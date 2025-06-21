Lola Brooke Delivers On All Fronts With "Bon Appétit"

Lola Brooke delivers maybe her most dynamic performance of her burgeoning career on this feisty single "Bon Appetit."

Lola Brooke is unhinged on her latest single "Bon Appétit" and it's one heck of a fun listen. The petite but tough femcee warns everyone that she may be a pretty face. But that doesn't she mean she won't "crash out." "I ain't no crash-out dummy, but I might crash out," she says in the intro.

In a press release, Lola Brooke revealed how this future hit came to be. "I mean it when I say I whipped up "Bon Appétit" super-fast. I came up with it on the fly, just trying to give back to the streets, and now it's finally getting released because folks seem to be hungry for this side of me. That's dope. I've been keeping a lot inside, so think of this as me just letting it all out and dropping what I want whenever I want."

The track is a pure banger from start to finish as Lola's delivery has that now signature bravado. However, instead of staying in that vocal pocket, she branches out with a loopy and drawn-out inflection. "Just left out the trench, came back lookin' flee / Lookin' like candy, sh*t ain't sweet / Ghetto and fancy, b*tches ain't me."

Overall, it's a hoot and a half and we can see why the demand for this single was so high. Spin "Bon Appétit" below.

Lola Brooke "Bon Appetit"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm his lil' fine sh*t, I'm his lil' crash out (Crash out)
Belt to a*s, I get petty when I lash out (Lash out)
Sonnin' n****s, I'm like welcome to your dad house
Sh*tted on them n****s, pissed 'cause they a*sed out
It's hot outside and I'm lookin' like some heat
Treat Bottega like some Timbs, pay attention to the feet

