Lola Brooke Prepares For The Summer With Promising Party Anthem "Disgusted"

Lola Brooke burst onto the scene in 2023 with "Don't Play With It." The hit included remixes with Latto and Yung Miami.

Lola Brooke drops anticipated track "Disgusted," a track that showcases her fearless approach to music. It blends pop and rap elements to create a sound that's both infectious and empowering. In the accompanying music video, Lola's commanding presence is on full display. Dressed in high-fashion ensembles, she exudes confidence and control, reinforcing the song's themes of self-assurance and resilience. The visuals are a testament to her artistic vision, blending street aesthetics with high-gloss imagery to powerful effect.

"Disgusted" opens with an uptempo beat that immediately grabs attention, setting the stage for Lola's unapologetic lyrics. She addresses the challenges of fame and personal struggles with a raw honesty that resonates deeply. The track's production complements her dynamic delivery, creating a sonic experience that's both gritty and polished. With "Disgusted," Lola Brooke continues to push boundaries, delivering a track that's both a personal statement and a universal anthem.

This single follows the success of her previous release, "You The One," which highlighted a more melodic side of her artistry. With "Disgusted," Lola returns to her roots, delivering hard-hitting verses that remind listeners of her lyrical prowess. Lola's rise in the music industry has been marked by a series of notable achievements. Her breakout hit, "Don't Play With It," garnered significant attention, earning her a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

"Disgusted" - Lola Brooke

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep it cute, stay dangerous, they like
"Lola, chill with all that gangsta shit"
And they don't want smoke till I face a spliff
Hold on, let me take a hit
I ain't never been a jit that hate on a bitch

