Lola Brooke Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Lola Brooke, an American rapper, songwriter, and musician, has made significant waves in the music industry. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $400,000 US Dollars, according to WikiOfCelebs. But how did she amass this wealth, and what's the story behind her success?

Born on 1st February 1994 in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Lola Brooke's real name is Shyniece Thomas. Growing up in the New York City neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, also known as Bed Stuy, she was raised by her single mother after the unfortunate passing of her father, Dennis, at a young age. From her early years, Lola showcased a deep passion for music.

Lola Brooke's Musical Journey

Lola's interest in music began during her childhood. By the age of 8, she was already writing original songs, a testament to her innate talent. As she matured, her songwriting skills only improved, and she continues to write all her music to this day.

Her talent didn't go unnoticed. The New York-based record label, Team 80, recognised her potential and signed her. In January 2017, she released a freestyle song titled "2017 Flow". This was followed by her debut original single "Not The Same" in September of the next year. She also released another single, "Bipolar" in the same year.

Lola's career trajectory has been impressive. She has collaborated with various artists, including featuring in rapper Maino's album The Ghetto God. One of her most notable tracks, "Don't Play With It", which featured rapper Billy B, garnered almost two million streams on Spotify. It earned a bigger boost after enlisting Latto and Yung Miami for the remix. Her recent releases include singles like "On My Mind" and "Gator Season".

The Source Of Her Wealth

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lola Brooke performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Lola Brooke's primary income source is her music. As a full-time rapper, she earns through streams and sales of her original tracks. After her label takes its share, the remaining earnings contribute to her net worth. Apart from her music, Lola also performs at various musical events, further adding to her income.

Beyond Music: Lola Brooke's Personal Interests

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper Lola Brooke performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Outside of her professional life, Lola Brooke is a vibrant individual with varied interests. She draws musical inspiration from renowned artists like 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj. With a following of 342k on Instagram, she often shares stunning pictures and short videos, giving fans a glimpse into her life. Cooking is one of her hobbies, and sushi ranks high on her list of favourite foods. She also has a significant presence on Spotify, boasting over 3.3 million monthly listeners.

In Conclusion

Lola Brooke's journey in the music industry is a testament to her talent, dedication, and hard work. With a net worth of $400,000 in 2023, she stands as an inspiration to many aspiring artists. As she continues to make music and engage with her fans, there's no doubt that her star will only shine brighter in the coming years.