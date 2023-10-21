City Girls & Lola Brooke Rep For Femcees On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update

Who said spooky season can't be turnt? If you didn't get that memo, then we have good news for you: our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up all the fire rap songs you may have missed this week. First up on the list is City Girls with their new album RAW, which contains a lot of party bangers and hard-hitting truck-knockers throughout. Whether it's the bass-heavy "Piñata" or the Memphis homage on the Juicy J-assisted "Fancy A** B***h," there's a lot of fun to have on this project. Not only that, but we also got a new track from Lola Brooke with French Montana, "Pit Stop," that also reps for femcees via a menacing, bouncy, and fiery cut.

Next on our Fire Emoji update are a couple of duos with collab albums on the way, starting with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's "Presha." With this minimal Bangladesh-produced jam with charismatic performances, they set the bar that they'll top on Welcome 2 ColleGrove. In addition, we have Rick Ross and Meek Mill's new single "Lyrical Eazy," which will appear on their soon-to-come joint LP, Too Good To Be True. Similar to other points in their collaborative history, this fast-paced song allows them to show off their boastful verse-writing and impassioned deliveries.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

However, don't think that the team-ups stop there, as we have some other collabs to run through. Also on Fire Emoji this week is Wu-Tang Clan's new soulful and tender cut "Claudine," specifically featuring Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Nicole Bus, and Mathematics. Not only that, but TDE masters Ab-Soul and Jay Rock joined forces for the first time in eight years on "Blowfly," and the two cook up a great balance between pristine instrumentation and grimy bars and beats. Taking it back to the South, we have Gucci Mane's "Pretty Girls" with the forever legendary Young Dolph, which appears on the former's new album Breath Of Fresh Air.

Meanwhile, our last collab to talk about is Lil Tjay's emotive and melancholic drill track "I Should've Known" with Kyle Richh. Wale made his grand return this week with his first Def Jam release: the hardened but still bright "Max Julien." Finally, with what may be the best song this week, Danny Brown launched his next album Quaranta's rollout with the chaotic yet impressively calculated single "Tantor." Let us know what we missed and what your favorite release this week was in the comments below. Also, check out our Fire Emoji playlist above and come back to HNHH for more great music drops each week.

