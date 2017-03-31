lyrical
- MusicCity Girls & Lola Brooke Rep For Femcees On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateOther big releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came courtesy of Rick Ross, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z Believes People Don't Credit Ludacris' Lyrical AbilityLuda might be the king of music videos, but that success made many ignore his pen- a blasphemous phenomenon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake And Jay-Z At Same Lyrical Level, Says DJ AkademiksAk made the comparison in reference to Drake's Megan Thee Stallion bar on "Circo Loco" and his double entendres.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks & Trashes Tony YayoDMX was actually thinking about Tony Yayo when he threw shade at Lloyd Banks' lyrical ability.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Isn't Interested In Being "Lyrical Or That Bullsh*t"Rich The Kid is just interested in makin' hits. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentLogic & Eminem's "Homicide" Highlights A Divide Between ListenersHas preconceived expectation already influenced your opinion on a Logic and Eminem collaboration in 2019?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStro Speaks On Leaving LA Reid's Epic Records & Signing With Nas' Mass AppealThe young emcee is all about Hip Hop.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Pump Declares Himself "The Most Lyrical Rapper Of All Time"The Harvard Dropout has high praise for himself.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V:" Where Mischief & Maturity IntersectThe third stage of Lil Wayne's illustrious career has been set: from goon, to goonie, to gooniest."By Devin Ch
- Original ContentEminem's "Kamikaze" Album: The Most Intricate Lyrical MomentsEminem shows off a creative skillset with few comparablesBy Devin Ch
- Original ContentTop 10 Underrated Lyrical Albums Of 2017Here are ten of the most underrated lyrical albums from one of the most stellar years in music.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NewsTraining Season ft Mick Jenkins - "Margarine"Training Season and Mick Jenkins link for haunting "Margarine". By Mitch Findlay