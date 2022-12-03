The 6 God and Hov went through their fair share of ups, downs, and lyrical subs. Despite that, they squashed that beef while matching on a commercial level. They’re tied for the most No. 1s on Billboard’s Hip-Hop/R&B albums chart, and DJ Akademiks said they’re lyrical equals, too. In a conversation with DJ Vlad on VladTV, the former Complex host stated that Drake is at Jay’s level, lyrically.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

While many may disagree with Akademiks or agree to varying levels, you can’t deny that the comparison is at least understandable. They’re arguably the two GOATs of their generation; how could we not indulge the thought exercise? Akademiks defended an equal pen game between the two rappers when asked about Drizzy’s lines on “Circo Loco.” The Her Loss track alongside 21 Savage caught Drake in some heat for dissing Megan Thee Stallion and dismissing her side of the Tory Lanez shooting story.

Drake rapped “This b***h lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion” on the track. Moreover, he threw a few additional disses in there that many believe to aim at Meg. “She don’t even get the joke, but she still smilin'” and “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn еnough, Play your album, track one, ‘kay, I heard enough” are key examples. Akademiks told Vlad that Drake is at the level where no double entendre of his is unintentional. This puts him next to Hov in Ak’s mind.

“If you think there’s an accident with Drake rapping?,” the 31-year-old said. He laughed and shook his head. “I put Drake on the level of Jay-Z with bars that are put in a particular sequence to mean something. Granted, do I think he’s taking a stance? No. Do I think he probably seen a way that he could do a [double] entendre? Yes, he’s a rapper. Whatever it is, I’m glad that he didn’t clear it up.”

Also, Drake dissed the likes of D.R.A.M, Kanye West, and Serena Williams’ husband on Her Loss. While there was a lot of backlash, Ak believes much of it was misdirected.

“I was a little bit surprised that it all of a sudden became, ‘Oh, he’s against women,’” he remarked. “He did a bar that indirectly said some stuff; he’s not putting out a public statement on it. I’m surprised he ain’t take it off. Because he is a “safe” person.

“But they’re calling Drake misogynistic,” the commentator elaborated. “Drake spent an entire career rapping about buying girls titties, ass, taking ’em off the stripper pole, trickin’ on em. This is what Drake’s whole career is about.”

However, Akademiks also clarified that he doesn’t wish any ill will towards Megan Thee Stallion. Despite what his comments may suggest, he said he understands the hurt that Meg feels.

I'm willing to die on the hill of this take. Drake cleared Hov in pound cake too, another hill I'm willing to die on😌. — 🐶6⁶six'1¹øne (@thisisTawona) December 3, 2022

Jay Z comes up with his rhymes in his head, Drake comes up with them by asking others to write shit for him.. — Sota Wolf 🐺 (@xMPLSxSOTAx) December 3, 2022 Social media conversations around Ak’s comments are filled with differing takes like these.

“A lot of people think I’m anti-Meg,” he stated. To explain his stance, he said “I’m sympathetic to what Meg went through. When it comes to her and Tory… I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if Tory did it. Something clearly happened, I definitely give everyone that.

“I just don’t think that everything needs to be a think piece, I almost feel bad when she’s tweeting. It feels like people are harming her again. It’s like, just rap back at this f**k n***a!”

Also, you can check out the video above to hear Ak’s thoughts. What do you think of Drake’s bars on Circo Loco, and how does the OVO mogul’s pen stack up against Jay’s? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest rap hot takes from the artists themselves.

