Knicks Insider Says They Came Together Before Big Game 5 Win Due To “Epic Fart” In Locker Room 

Before Game 5 of the Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers second-round series, the team's locker room was reportedly calmed down by an "epic fart," according to New York Knicks insider Fred Katz. Prior to game 5, the Knicks had dropped two straight games in Indiana. The Knicks have suffered several injuries to key players and finally looked like they were on the ropes against the Pacers. That all changed when the Knicks returned to Madison Square Garden and blew out the Pacers behind another 40-point game from Jalen Brunson. Apparently, the Knicks were able to come together because someone let off an “epic fart” before the game.

On the Dan LeBatard Show, Fred Katz said, “There was an epic fart that loosened up the locker room a lot before the game.” He continued, “And I’m not going to say who it was ’cause I’m not going to embarrass the guy. And that was it, and the guys were just — they were talking about the Thibs beach picture.” Someone who has not been identified is the one who dealt the gas that brought the team together.

Knicks Brought Together By Throwback Thibs Picture And An “Epic Fart”

Additionally, a photo of head coach Tom Thibodeau from the 66-year-old's earlier years brought some laughs to Knicks players like Josh Hart. In their Tuesday game against the Pacers, the Knicks displayed the composure and focus necessary to win against the Pacers. They now lead the series 3-2 after their 30-point win over Indiana. The New York basketball team controlled the game almost immediately as they outscored the Pacers in each of the game's four quarters.

After shooting only 16 of 43 overall in Games 3 and 4 in Indiana, Knicks standout guard Jalen Brunson answered with what may have been his finest offensive performance of the series thus far. In addition to scoring 44 points, he dished out seven assists. Now, they will look to eliminate Indiana on their home floor on Friday. Overall, the Knicks-Pacers series has been a lot of fun. If the Pacers don’t come out with energy, then the game is over. Nevertheless, from an outside perspective, a game 7 at MSG sounds pretty nice.

