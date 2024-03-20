Angel Reese Reveals Breakup. Says She's "Not Ready To Mingle"

Angel Reese has revealed tha she has broken up with her partner, FSU basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher. “I’m single. I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all Imma say. That’s it. I’m not ready to mingle. I am single, but I’m not ready to mingle. I’m just focusing on my college career. I’m focusing on school. That’s all I’m focused on right now and I’m focused on me. I’m not focused on nobody else," Reese announced on Instagram. The couple had been together since June 2023.

However, Reese won't have much time to be in her feelings about the breakup. Reese will lead LSU into March Madness this week, where they will look to defend their 2023 title as a three-seed. However, after they open their tournament against Rice on Friday, things will only get harder for the Tigers. Their quarter of the bracket includes UCLA as a two-seed and Iowa as a one-seed, teams that LSU will have to beat to progress to the final four.

Angel Reese Calls Out Barstool Sports For "Double Standards"

Elsewhere, Reese criticized Barstool Sports for a "double standard" in how they reported on two instances of the same celebration. "Lol I've seen this before," Reese said in response to a post on X about Barstool's reporting of celebrations performed by Ja Morant and Quinn Ewers. On December 26, Ja Morant faced scrutiny for performing the "Rock Ya Hips", a dance move popularized in New Orleans. Morant used it to troll the Pelicans. However, the celebration was initially misreported as a gunfire celebration. "Ja spraying imaginary bullets into section 113 after slam," was the way that Barstool reported it on social media. However, when Texas QB Quinn Ewers did the same celebration during the Sugar Bowl, Barstool said that Ewers was "having fun".

Of course, Reese is no stranger to the ire of Barstool. The outlet, and its founder Dave Portnoy, were some of the biggest critics of Reese after she hit Tony Yayo's "You Can't See Me" during the National Championship. Barstool's coverage has long been criticized for racial bias, especially against Black athletes.

