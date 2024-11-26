Wiz Khalifa Snaps At Man Throwing Money At Him During Performance

Rolling papers, not throwing papers.

Wiz Khalifa is one of the chillest guys in hip hop. It's part of his persona. The rapper is always smoked out and happy. Well, for the most part. Fans got to see a rare instance of "Black and Yellow" get frustrated at a recent concert. He was performing in Thailand before a sold out crowd, but things took an odd turn, it seems, when a concertgoer decided to make it rain. Wiz Khalifa was visibly thrown off by the decision, and made it clear that he was not a fan of what this fan chose to do.

Wiz was performing during an afterparty for Rolling Loud Thailand at Club 808. TMZ obtained footage of the rapper performing his aforementioned hit, "Black and Yellow," before addressing the crowd. "I wanna show love to everybody in here," he explained. "But there's one person that I need to talk to." Wiz Khalifa proceeded to single out the fan who had been throwing dollar bills during his set. "This guy right here," he asserted. "Stop throwing money on the stage. I'm not no stripper dawg. Stop throwing money on the stage." The camera then pans to the fan in question, who nods in agreement.

Wiz Khalifa Told Fans He's "Not A Dancer"

"Keep your money," Wiz Khalifa added. "It's your money." The rapper then motioned to the employees of the club and requested that the money be collected from the floor and given back to the fan in question. "Give it back to him," he added. "Give all his money back to him. You can throw it at a girl, you can throw it at the homies, do not throw money at me." Wiz Khalifa tripled down at this point, sensing that he wasn't getting through the way he intended. "Please, I'm asking you," he explained. "This is a request. I'm not a dancer, you throw money at dancers." The audience showed their support for the Pittsburgh rapper by cheering him on.

Wiz Khalifa seemed to fall back and mellow out following the interaction. He picked up where the show left off, and proceeded to delight the rest of the concertgoers with a performance of "We Dem Boyz." Wiz Khalifa recently sold his sprawling Washington County home in Pittsburgh. CBS News reports the rapper sold the estate for $1.3 million after purchasing it in 2012 for $900K. The superstar rapper also welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar in July.