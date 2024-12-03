J Cole Shares Two More Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Via His "Inevitable" Series

BYZachary Horvath862 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
Cole's audio series is sadly wrapping up fairly soon.

Yesterday, December 2, J Cole dropped episode seven of his intriguing and insightful audio series, Inevitable. Sadly, we are just three installments away from wrapping this up, with the remaining ones arriving on December 5, December 9, and then December 12. "Born Sinner (Part II)" will be number eight, followed by a two-part breakdown of the 2014 Forest Hills Drive era. Given that this is being billed as "Season 1," we should hopefully be learning more about his other projects. You have KOD, The Off-Season, and 4 Your Eyez Only to still learn more about. One of the big reasons why the finale of this season is going to be so bittersweet is because all of the nostalgic material Cole has given fans.

For example, all three of his earliest mixtapes are finally on streaming. The Come Up Mixtape Vol. 1, The Warm Up, and Friday Night Lights, were all put out. The last two especially have been highly desired projects of his, so receiving them all of these years later is a real special treat. Speaking of older material, the snippets between him and Kendrick Lamar have been a joy to hear for the first time.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez Makes Jaws Drop In See-Through Tops

J Cole & Kendrick Lamar Need To Mend Things Up ASAP

Last week, Cole was incredibly generous enough to share two of them. What's more is that both of them were tracks that were going to make a collab project somewhere around 2010. We are still waiting on that like we are for the "Black Friday" releases. But given their up and down relationship, that's most likely never going to happen. So, we are more than okay to just be able to hear what these two were working on back then.

One of them is produced by Washington D.C. beat maker and rapper Oddisee, and its head-nodding vibe. Lamar makes fun callbacks to the "Malice at the Palace," the unhinged fight that broke out between players of the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, as well as fans. Then, on the longer two-minute teaser, it's more of an ignorant and wavy banger with an atmospheric, wind chime-like instrumental. These just continue to show how fire this would have been had it seen the light of day. One day folks, one day.

Read More: J Cole Reveals Plans For Scrapped EP With Meek Mill And Big Sean

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...