J Cole Shares Two More Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Via His "Inevitable" Series

Cole's audio series is sadly wrapping up fairly soon.

Yesterday, December 2, J Cole dropped episode seven of his intriguing and insightful audio series, Inevitable. Sadly, we are just three installments away from wrapping this up, with the remaining ones arriving on December 5, December 9, and then December 12. "Born Sinner (Part II)" will be number eight, followed by a two-part breakdown of the 2014 Forest Hills Drive era. Given that this is being billed as "Season 1," we should hopefully be learning more about his other projects. You have KOD, The Off-Season, and 4 Your Eyez Only to still learn more about. One of the big reasons why the finale of this season is going to be so bittersweet is because all of the nostalgic material Cole has given fans.

For example, all three of his earliest mixtapes are finally on streaming. The Come Up Mixtape Vol. 1, The Warm Up, and Friday Night Lights, were all put out. The last two especially have been highly desired projects of his, so receiving them all of these years later is a real special treat. Speaking of older material, the snippets between him and Kendrick Lamar have been a joy to hear for the first time.

J Cole & Kendrick Lamar Need To Mend Things Up ASAP

Last week, Cole was incredibly generous enough to share two of them. What's more is that both of them were tracks that were going to make a collab project somewhere around 2010. We are still waiting on that like we are for the "Black Friday" releases. But given their up and down relationship, that's most likely never going to happen. So, we are more than okay to just be able to hear what these two were working on back then.

One of them is produced by Washington D.C. beat maker and rapper Oddisee, and its head-nodding vibe. Lamar makes fun callbacks to the "Malice at the Palace," the unhinged fight that broke out between players of the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, as well as fans. Then, on the longer two-minute teaser, it's more of an ignorant and wavy banger with an atmospheric, wind chime-like instrumental. These just continue to show how fire this would have been had it seen the light of day. One day folks, one day.