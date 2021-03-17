10 year anniversary
- SongsKanye West Unleashed "Yeezus" 10 Years Ago: Stream "Hold My Liquor" To CelebrateThe Chief Keef-assisted cut became a fan favorite in the years since this primal album released.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentRich Homie Quan Discusses "Family & Mula" and How He's "Still Goin In," 10 Years LaterAhead of his 10-year anniversary show in Atlanta, Rich Homie Quan connected with HNHH to talk his classic early output and his fresh new start with "Family & Mula."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsBig Sean Unleashes 2012's "Detroit" Featuring J. Cole, Chris Brown, Jhené Aiko & More On DSPsA previously unreleased track, titled "More Thoughts" from 2019 has been added to the decade-old project's tracklist.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBig Sean Says 2012 "Detroit" Mixtape Is Hitting DSPs Tonight In Celebration Of 10-Year AnniversaryThe tracklist includes songs like "24K of Gold" featuring J. Cole and "I'm Gonna Be" with Jhené Aiko.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsStream "Super Rich Kids" On The 10-Year Anniversary Of Frank Ocean's "Channel Orange"It's already been a decade of "Channel Orange" – which song on the tracklist is your favourite?By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentScHoolboy Q's "Habits & Contradictions" Led The Gangsta Rap RevivalWe reflect on ScHoolboy Q's most compelling project to date, "Habits & Contradictions," ten years later.By Aron A.
- Original ContentChildish Gambino's "Camp": Sometimes Cringeworthy But Always ImportantChildish Gambino's "Camp," ten years later. By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentWhy "Take Care" Is Drake's Best AlbumOn the 10th anniversary of Drake's sophomore album "Take Care," we reflect on why it is among the most important albums in his discography.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentClams Casino Reflects On A$AP Rocky's "Live.Love.A$AP" 10 Years LaterClams Casino revisits the making of A$AP Rocky's "Live.Love.A$AP" for an exclusive interview with HNHH.By Rose Lilah
- MusicA$AP Rocky's Re-Release Of "Live.Love.A$AP" Is Dropping 2 Fan-Favorite TracksWhen A$AP Rocky's breakout mixtape hits streaming services on Friday, there will be a few notable changes to the project.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicA$AP Rocky's Debut Mixtape "Live.Love.A$AP" Finally Heading To Streaming ServicesA$AP Rocky's breakout mixtape "Live.Love.A$AP" is heading to streaming services for the 10-year anniversary. By Aron A.
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Tha Carter IV" Is Low-Key One Of His Best Albums10 years ago today, Lil Wayne released "Tha Carter IV."By Rose Lilah
- MusicBig Sean Reflects On "Finally Famous" 10-Year Anniversary & Announces New MusicBig Sean reflects on his debut album and reveals that he will be releasing a remastered version this Friday alongside a new track titled "Freshman 10."By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentThe Weeknd's "House Of Balloons" Changed RnB & Pop CultureThe Weeknd's "House of Balloons" turns 10, proving even cool things get old.By Rose Lilah
- MusicThe Weeknd Announces "House Of Balloons" Re-Release For 10-Year AnniversaryThe Weeknd is re-releasing "House Of Balloons" on all DSPs on March 21 for the 10-year anniversary!By Alex Zidel