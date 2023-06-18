Kanye West is in a wildly different place than he was ten years ago. In 2013, he returned to solo albums after a Jay-Z collab project and a G.O.O.D. Music compilation with one mission: erase his board and start over with a vengeance. His vehicle for that was that year’s Yeezus, an abrasive, industrial, and energetically relentless album that released a decade ago today. While hip-hop had already turned to a more experimental edge before, Ye’s 10-track effort brought those innovations to the mainstream in a big way. However, at the time, “Hold My Liquor” was among the most boundary-pushing on the tracklist, yet recent years are what have given it its elevated status in his discography.

To start, the features from Bon Iver and Chief Keef match the ghostly vibe of the track incredibly well. While Justin Vernon’s intro and bridge are a lost and ominous reflection of the indulgent lifestyle the song portrays, Sosa’s contributions bask in that hedonism rather than lament it. It’s an effective contrast, and one that the Chicago MC highlight in his long verse as well. But of course, Yeezus isn’t about the lyrics most of the time (as moments like the “sweet and sour sauce” line on “I’m In It” prove). Rather, the production on this track represents some of the most progressive, electronic-inspired, and otherworldly that Kanye West has ever worked with. Moreover, there are soaring guitars from Mike Dean, pulsating bass and synths that feel like a heartbeat, moments where the percussion melts like the bridge, and atmospheric synthesizers.

Kanye West’s “Hold My Liquor” Turns 10 Years Old Alongside Yeezus

On top of that, it’s filled with small metallic and distorted elements like the wail at the end of Kanye West’s verse lines. Overall, “Hold My Liquor” makes for a journey of a track on Yeezus that tries to take control of Ye’s destructive lifestyle with bold confidence. It’s a shame that he unfortunately continues to exhibit the most unrestrained parts of that primal nature in a negative way these days, but that’s also what makes the album so compelling: it was his darkest affirmation yet, but one that by its end displayed a hope that things would get better soon. Hopefully that’s still in the cards. Let us know your favorite Yeezus track to celebrate its tenth anniversary down in the comments. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

Quotable Lyrics

Still ain’t learn me no manners

You love me when I ain’t sober

You love me when I’m hungover

Even when I blow doja

