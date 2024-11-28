J Cole & Drake Showed Off Their Chemistry 14 Years Ago On "In The Morning"

Who knew that these two MCs would be where they are today?

J Cole recently released his classic and beloved 2010 mixtape Friday Night Lights on streaming services for the first time, and fans are rejoicing as a result. It's a big unexpected hit of nostalgia amid a pretty interesting year for the Dreamville boss, such as a new reflective audio series, a brand-new mixtape, and a Kendrick Lamar battle that seems to shift in public perception with each new update. But none of that would be possible without Cole's talent, one that he displays on "In The Morning."

It's a pretty smooth and steady romantic cut that leans more lustful than languid, and features the other big piece of the Kendrick Lamar battle: Drake. He and J. Cole are in a pretty vague spot right now, mostly because Drizzy himself hasn't really responded to the North Carolina MC's defense of him in any significant way. But their chemistry on this Friday Night Lights cut is quite solid, and it's one that they definitely improved upon 13 years later with tracks like "Evil Ways."

Meanwhile, J. Cole is seemingly closing out 2024 on a reflective note, looking back at his career through the Inevitable audio series. With that in mind, listening to "In The Morning" really brings that retrospection to life. With The Fall Off still on the way and new chapters emerging in the 2024 rap war seemingly every day, it looks like 2025 will also be a busy year for Cole. In any case, we're excited to see him tackle it.

J Cole & Drake's "In The Morning"

Quotable Lyrics

You see, my intentions with you was clear,

I'm learning not to judge a woman by the s**t that she wear,

Therefore, you shouldn't judge a n***a off the s**t that you hear,

Get all defensive, apprehensive, all because my career