Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mint Foam” Officially Revealed

Elevate your style with the Nike Air Force 1 Low and its upcoming "Mint Foam" colorway. This edition introduces a refreshing burst of mint green tones, adding a cool and stylish touch to the iconic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. The "Mint Foam" iteration, set to release soon, features a blend of soft mint hues, creating a color palette that stands out with a hint of vibrancy. The Air Force 1 Low's timeless low-top design remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, offering versatility for various occasions. As anticipation builds for the release, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to secure the "Mint Foam" Nike Air Force 1 Low.

The classic design and the rejuvenating color combination make this iteration a sought-after choice for those who appreciate the Air Force 1's legendary status. With its clean lines and attention to detail, the "Mint Foam" Air Force 1 Low continues the legacy of the AF1 as a symbol of sneaker culture. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement, these Air Force 1s promise to elevate your style with their unique blend of classic design and the invigorating "Mint Foam" colorway. Step into a world of freshness with the upcoming release.

“Mint Foam” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a mint foam rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely white leather, with mint foam overlays and a mint foam Nike Swoosh found in leather. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in mint foam and the insoles feature are mint foam. Overall, these sneakers feature a cool and clean mint foam colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mint Foam” is releasing on March 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

