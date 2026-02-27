"The Joe Budden Podcast" Questions Jay-Z's Relationship With Meek Mill

More specifically, the hosts wondered whether or not this was a mutually beneficial relationship that broke down without the full fruits of their labor. They basically posited that the Philly MC saw support from this partnership for his legal situation, that the higher-ups used his cultural capital, and that things didn't end up panning out as long-form or as sustainably as they could've. The hosts brought up the concept of "future-bombing" as a way to get what both sides wanted in the moment and leave impactful possibilities on the table.

"I want to know the Meek [and] Hov story," Joe Budden expressed, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. Then, Ice chimed in.

"There's something there, bro," he remarked. "For Hov to say, 'I could never beef with him, I freed him from a whole bid.' For him to even feel like he needed to address it and say it in that manner, it's something, dog. He just said, 'He can't beef with me.'"

Then, Emanny questioned if maybe Jay feels like he's done all he can for Meek and wants Meek to take his individual step up. Meek Mill's also spoken about being independent, so maybe this is a respectful two-way street that still champions camaraderie. Budden also expressed interest in knowing about Jay-Z and J. Cole's alleged dirt. The JPB hosts also said Hov might subliminally reference this in a verse, and they also spoke on the number of their collaborations likely disproving their assumptions.

Why Was Meek Mill In Jail?

All in all, they chalked up their discussions to business divergences rather than any personal beef. We will see if anything emerges in the future to add to this narrative.

For those unaware, Meek Mill was in prison due to probation violations over a 2008 drug and gun conviction. Authorities arrested him in 2017, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted him bail in 2018 after serving five months of a two-to-four-year sentence.