Nike Air Max 1 '87 Bold Berry Brings Fresh Colors And Style

This pair features the fan-favorite mini-Swoosh on the toebox.

The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Bold Berry” is a fresh addition to Nike’s women-exclusive lineup. This release combines a clean design with vibrant accents, offering a perfect balance of subtlety and flair. The upper features a white mesh base, complemented by soft grey suede overlays. Bold berry suede panels add a pop of color, creating a striking contrast. The iconic Nike Swoosh appears in bold berry, matching the overlays. Meanwhile, the branding on the tongue and heel continues the vibrant theme. The midsole is clean white, housing the visible Air unit for signature cushioning and comfort.

The outsole alternates between black and berry tones, tying the entire design together seamlessly. The “Bold Berry” colorway is versatile and stylish, suitable for both casual and sporty outfits. This pair highlights Nike's commitment to crafting exclusive designs for women, blending classic Air Max elements with a modern twist. As part of the Air Max 1 legacy, this release pays homage to the iconic silhouette while keeping things fresh. With its thoughtful color palette and comfortable construction, the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Bold Berry” is sure to catch your attention. It’s a standout addition for anyone looking to elevate their sneaker collection.

"Bold Berry" Nike Air Max 1 ’87

The shoes feature a purple and black rubber sole and a white midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white mesh, with light grey and purple suede overlays. Further, a purple Nike Swoosh is on the side and a small white Swoosh is near the toebox. Finally, purple branding is on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Bold Berry” will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.

