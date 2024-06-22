Air Jordan 9 Hornets Sample Gets Exclusive Look

BYBen Atkinson
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan shakes hands with Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets after their game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
A Jordan Brand archive from 2019.

The Air Jordan 9 has recently unveiled an exclusive "Hornets" sample, sparking excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This pair features a striking white and purple upper, complemented by vibrant blue details. Initially, the sneaker was intended to debut during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. As Michael Jordan owns the Charlotte Hornets, this special edition holds a unique significance. The design of the "Hornets" sample is both bold and elegant. The white base provides a clean canvas, while the purple overlays add a rich contrast.

The combination of these colors perfectly represents the Charlotte Hornets team colors, making this pair a true collector's item. Performance-wise, the Air Jordan 9 is known for its comfort and support. The "Hornets" sample maintains this reputation, featuring a cushioned midsole and a durable rubber outsole. The sneaker’s build ensures excellent traction and stability, whether on or off the court. This exclusive "Hornets" sample is a testament to Jordan Brand’s commitment to blending style with functionality. Sneaker fans are eagerly awaiting more details about this unique release.

"Hornets" Air Jordan 9

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole, with a blue Jumpman on the sides. Also, the uppers are comprised of white material, with vibrant Hornets' purple. More blue details include the laces, Jordan branding on the tongue, and the heel tab. Overall, this pair features the classic color combination.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 9 Hornets Sample will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a sample, and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

