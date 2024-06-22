Air Jordan 9 Hornets Sample Gets Exclusive Look

A Jordan Brand archive from 2019.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 9 Hornets Sample will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a sample, and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole, with a blue Jumpman on the sides. Also, the uppers are comprised of white material, with vibrant Hornets' purple. More blue details include the laces, Jordan branding on the tongue, and the heel tab. Overall, this pair features the classic color combination.

The combination of these colors perfectly represents the Charlotte Hornets team colors, making this pair a true collector's item. Performance-wise, the Air Jordan 9 is known for its comfort and support. The "Hornets" sample maintains this reputation, featuring a cushioned midsole and a durable rubber outsole. The sneaker’s build ensures excellent traction and stability, whether on or off the court. This exclusive "Hornets" sample is a testament to Jordan Brand’s commitment to blending style with functionality. Sneaker fans are eagerly awaiting more details about this unique release.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.