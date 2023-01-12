Jayson Tatum is currently one of the best players in the entire NBA. In fact, some would make the argument that he should be league MVP this season. However, there are plenty of players who could take that title from him. For instance, Nikola Jokic, Giannis, and Luka Doncic are all having incredible seasons.

Tatum’s brand is in the midst of expanding, and it is leading to some massive opportunities. Consequently, he is now getting his very own signature shoe with the likes of Jordan Brand. As we’ve reported, the Jordan JT 1 is supposed to drop later this year.

BJayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles down court during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on January 09, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum x Jumpman

Fans have been waiting for some sort of teaser to make its way to the market. Well, it seems like that has finally happened. In the tweet below, you can see what the Jordan JT 1 is supposedly going to look like. Overall, it is quite polarizing.

Firstly, the shoe opens up with a black upper that has some interesting textures. Secondly, we get a pointed white midsole that has some red trim. The shape of this midsole is definitely going to have fans scratching their heads. Moreover, the back heel has a red and black pattern with a gold Jumpman logo.

First look at the Jordan JT1, Jayson Tatum's signature shoes pic.twitter.com/dyNig0yFuN — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 12, 2023

All-in-all, this is the type of Jordan you would expect to be released in the mid to late 2000s. For some, this is a good thing. However, for others, this is the opposite of what they were hoping for. Either way, we’re sure Tatum fans will be buying these, regardless.

Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section down below.

