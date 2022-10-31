This season, the Boston Celtics are off to a solid start despite the fact that they are playing with a new head coach. They are 4-2 right now and they had a great outing against the Washington Wizards last night.

The Celtics are a well-constructed roster, especially with guys like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and a variety of other high-caliber players who know their roles. The Celtics made it to the Finals last season, and you have to have them as a potential favorite to get back there.

Of course, this weekend was the perfect time to celebrate Halloween. The Holiday is officially today, however, a lot of people host parties over the weekend. Not to mention, if you don’t have a game on Monday, then you can’t flex a Halloween costume before or after your effort.

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics understands this better than anyone. Prior to the game against the Wizards, Williams was seen wearing a Batman costume. He even wore the costume after the game while giving post-game interviews. Perhaps the funniest part of this whole thing is that he even imitated Batman’s dark and brooding voice.

This led to an even funnier reaction from the likes of Jayson Tatum. As you can see in the clip below, all of the reporters went along with Williams’ gag. However, Tatum eventually came out into the hallway and couldn’t believe what he was hearing. This led to Tatum asking “yo what the f*ck are you doing?” Williams immediately started laughing along with all of the media members.

Williams wasn’t the only NBA player getting in the Halloween spirit this weekend. We saw something similar from none other than Pascal Siakam who got to dress up as 50 Cent. With Halloween going on all day, we’re sure more NBA players will deliver some great costumes.

Let us know what you thought of Williams’ impression of Batman, in the comments below.