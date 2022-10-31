Pascal Siakam has quickly become one of the best big men in the entire NBA. Siakam came into the league as a player that had potential, however, no one knew if he would really be as good as Masai Ujiri thought he would be.

When the Raptors got Kawhi Leonard in 2018, Siakam was awakened and he showed the world that he is an incredible player. He helped the Raptors team get their franchise-first championship, and since that time, Siakam has only improved on both ends of the court.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

This year, Siakam has been great, and the Raptors are experiencing a decent start to the season. That said, this weekend was Halloween, which gave Siakam the opportunity to take a small break from the game, and focus on getting into costume for some Halloween parties.

NBA players have all the money in the world to come through with some dope costumes, and Siakam is proof of that. Down below, you can see that he dressed up as 50 Cent, and the costume is extremely accurate. From the hat to the vest and the chains, Siakam completely nailed this costume.

Pascal Siakam dresses up as 50 Cent for Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/fYcpWVTkI4 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 31, 2022

Fans immediately took to Twitter where they praised Siakam for his costume. This was probably the most creative costume from an NBA player over the weekend, although Halloween is not over. The league still has a full day to come up with something better.

LeBron James has been known for some amazing costumes over the years, so perhaps he can be the one that really takes the thrown. If not, it really does seem like Siakam has a good case for holding onto that crown by the end of today.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Let us know what you think of Siakam’s 50 Cent costume, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you the latest news and updates from around the league.