Jayson Tatum has emerged as one of the best players in the entire NBA. He is a player who has excelled ever since his rookie season, and he has only gotten better. For instance, last season, Tatum was able to lead his team to the NBA Finals, where they eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Tatum didn’t play great in the NBA Finals, however, he has shown improvement over the summer. He is very close to claiming superstar status, and if you are a fan of the Celtics, you have to be pretty excited about the future of this team.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Like most great players, Tatum has his very own deal with a sneaker brand. Tatum is currently signed to Jordan Brand, and he has mostly been promoting new signature models for Michael Jordan. He has watched Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic get signature models, while he has waited for his own.

Recently, it was revealed that a Tatum signature model was on the horizon. One would assume the shoe would be called the Jordan Tatum 1, given the naming patterns of other Jumpman athletes.

Interestingly, Tatum was doing an interview with Graham Bensinger, where he revealed when his first signature model will be hitting store shelves. As you can see in the video clip below, Tatum claims these will be coming out in March of 2023.

At the time of writing this, there have been no teasers for this upcoming model. With the release just four months away, we’re sure there are plenty of leaks and official images on the horizon. Celtics fans will be eager to see these, and the hype will be fun to track.

With the Jordan Tatum 1 on the horizon, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you expect from this signature shoe, in the comments section down below.