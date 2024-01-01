Ice Spice Celebrates Her Birthday With Raunchy Photo Dump

While most people spent last night celebrating 2023 becoming 2024, Ice Spice had another reason for festivities. The breakout rapper had a huge year in 2023 including multiple top 10 hits among high-profile collabs with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and PinkPantheress. What's even more impressive is that she achieved that feat at such a young age. She pulled off all of that success before even turning 24.

Now just as the calendar switches to 2024 the star rapper is celebrating her own 24th birthday. She's never been a stranger to attention-grabbing Instagram posts throughout her breakthrough but this could be the most magnetizing one yet. "hbd 2 me," Spice captioned a new post celebrating her big day. The post itself contains seven pictures of the rapper sporting a very see-through black dress with some glittery gold heels and a purse to accent. The post is headlined by a particularly scandalous first picture that isn't leaving much to the imagination and has fans sharing thirsty reactions in bulk. Check out the full post below.

Ice Spice's Birthday Pictures

Unsurprisingly, some fellow celebs like Yung Miami and Skai Jackson popped up in the comments to congratulate Ice Spice on her big day. Others showed up to thirst over the pictures she shared. Soulja Boy pulled up in her comments to say "Gyatt. Damn. Happy ice day." He was far from the only one as hundreds of fans rushed to the comments to share their thirsty thoughts after seeing the pictures she dropped.

2024 has the chance to be an even bigger year for Spice than 2023. Recently her main producer claimed that her debut album could be coming soon. That would go in line with promises she's made to fans already telling them to expect big things. Alongside another breakout rap star this year, Spice was one of the most searched music trends of 2023. Both she and Sexyy Red popped up on the list of artists who had massive spikes in searches this year. What do you think of Ice Spice's birthday photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

