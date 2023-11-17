Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance was first presented at the 2012 ceremony. As the name suggests, the category was created to acknowledge outstanding performances by non-solo acts in the pop genre specifically. Additionally, it was introduced to reflect the growing prominence of collaborative efforts in the pop music landscape. At the upcoming 2024 Grammys, one of five stellar collabs will take home the gold.

Since its inception, it has seen a diverse range of winners, spanning different styles within pop. Past winners include collaborations by artists such as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, as well as Doja Cat and SZA. Also, at the last award ceremony, Sam Smith and Kim Petras made history for their win in this category. They became the first nonbinary and transgender artists to take home the award. A few months away, excitement for the 2024 Grammys is brewing, and it’s anyone’s guess who will win the Pop Duo/Group Performance award.

“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus Ft. Brandi Carlile

On March 10, 2023, Miley Cyrus released her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. The record houses her smash hit single, “Flowers,” and 13 other songs. One of those songs, which is another standout track from the project, is the Brandi Carlile-assisted “Thousand Miles.” The seamless chemistry displayed by Cyrus and Carlile in the song is one for the books. While Carlile does not have a solo verse on the track, her beautiful harmonies help to make “Thousand Miles” the song it is. Miley Cyrus received six nominations for the 2024 Grammys, the most she’s ever received at once. While Carlile already owns nine statuettes, a win for Cyrus at the ceremony would be her first.

“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey Ft. Jon Batiste

A master of alt-pop, Lana Del Rey enlisted the help of fellow musical magician Jon Batiste on “Candy Necklaces.” It was released as the fourth single and sixth song from Del Rey’s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. With a five-minute runtime, “Candy Necklace” is a trippy dream-pop masterpiece.

Lana’s hypnotic vocals caress the piano that plays throughout the track, keeping listeners entranced until the very end. Interestingly, most of the song goes by without Batiste’s vocals. However, when he does come in towards the end, repeating “candy necklaces” with Lana, it just feels right. Batiste also closes out the track, saying those two words in a low baritone. The entire song is a sonic journey and certainly deserves this nomination.

“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth Ft. Billie Eilish

Classified as an electropop song, “Never Felt So Alone” features impressive vocal performances from Labrinth and Eilish. The song was first featured on the second season of HBO’s hit show Euphoria. Subsequently, it was released as the second single from Labrinth’s third album, Ends & Begins. “Never Felt So Alone” has achieved a fair amount of commercial success since its release. It appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 62. Fans are also hoping the pair perform a live rendition of the track at the 2024 Grammys.

In addition, it is currently an RIAA Gold-certified single, having sold over 500,000 units in the US. The song has now also earned Labrinth his second-ever Grammy nomination. While Eilish has been previously nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, this is her first nod in the Duo/Group category. It is also Labrinth’s first nomination in the category.

“Karma” – Taylor Swift Ft. Ice Spice

2023 was undeniably the year of Ice Spice. So it’s only right that two of the year’s most successful artists collaborated. “Karma” was initially released on May 1, 2023, as the third single from Taylor Swift’s tenth album, Midnights. A couple weeks later, on May 26, the remix with Ice Spice dropped, with an accompanying music video. Unsurprisingly, upon its release, the remix was a commercial hit and reached number two on the Hot 100 chart. Swift and Spice both deliver impressive vocal performances on the track. While Ice Spice’s verse is less vocally challenging, it contributes to the overall appeal of “Karma” as a pop song. The nomination of “Karma” in this category marks Swift’s third nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. At the 2024 Grammys, she has a chance of finally winning in the category.

“Ghost In The Machine” – SZA Ft. Phoebe Bridgers

SZA is the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys ceremony after a truly incredible year. Since she released her critically acclaimed sophomore album, SOS, she has reached new heights in the music industry. The 23-track album contains many great songs and very few guest appearances. However, sparse as they are, these collaborations are strong. Arguably the best out of the bunch, “Ghost In The Machine” is one of the standout tracks in the entire album. While SOS is primarily a R&B album, “Ghost in the Machine” is a striking alt-pop offering.

Although it was not released as a single, it peaked at number 40 on the Hot 100 chart. Perhaps part of its appeal is its experimental nature, and how unexpected it was from SZA. Regardless, it is certainly among SZA’s best songs. Furthermore, Phoebe Bridgers’ extra touch was just what it needed. Her verse is just as essential to the track as SZA’s. Without a doubt, “Ghost in the Machine” deserves its nomination in this category.

