- MusicIce Spice Lands Highest Charting Single With "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)"Ice Spice is climbing the Billboard charts.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureErica Banks Says She "Hated" Her Breakout Single "Buss It" Before It Blew UpBanks' TikTok hit peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefAzealia Banks Calls Out DaBaby, XXXTentacion, Chief Keef, & MoreAzealia Banks says "hip-hop is f*cking pitiful" after criticizing DaBaby, Chief Keef, XXXTentacion, and others.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTyga Remixes Reyanna Maria's Viral Track "So Pretty"The song came from a Tik Tok duet that garnered millions of views. By hnhh
- MusicShaggy Says “It Wasn’t Me” Was Inspired By Eddie Murphy's "RAW"Shaggy reveals the inspiration behind "It Wasn't Me" ahead of upcoming Super Bowl ad with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. By hnhh
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's "HiiiPoWer" Invoked The Spirit Of Lesane Parish CrooksKendrick Lamar’s “Alright” has soundtracked peaceful protests but as these same peaceful protesters get hit with teargas and rubber bullets, “HiiiPoWer” truly resonates with the times. By Aron A.