Ice Spice's "Devilish" Pink Upside-Down Cross Chain Was A Gift From Playboi Carti

A lot of eyeballs were on Taylor Swift and her celebrity entourage this past Super Bowl weekend. One of the main reasons for that, outside of Travis Kelce playing, was because of Ice Spice. The new kid on the block in the rap game has been forging a friendship with Swift lately. Especially after talks of wanting to collab again and linking at the GRAMMY Awards a week and a half ago. Spice and her gal pal were in the suite as they watched Kelce and the Chiefs win their third Vince Lombardi Trophy in four tries. The camera constantly panned to them during the broadcast and fans took notice of a piece jewelry. Ice Spice donned a pink upside-down cross chain and it had people questioning her.

How did she get it? Why did she get it? Is she a satanist? The latter was an accusation thrown out there because of the devil signs she made at the game. However, TMZ Hip Hop has word that devil worshipping is not at play here. According to them, the chain was made by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss and he told them directly it had nothing to do with Satan in the slightest.

Ice Spice Rocks Playboi Carti's Gift

The other question that has been answered is how did Spice get the chain to begin with? Playboi Carti is the guilty gift giver. It is to help promote his Opium music label. Spice also has a rapport with Carti after he name dropped her in his "BACKR00MS" single with Travis Scott not too long ago. Ice Spice just has it going on right now and this chain is absolutely stunning.

